Qatar Charity, QFFD deploys relief convoys for flood-affected people in Sudan

Qatar Charity (QC), with the support of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), is implementing a series of relief convoys for those affected by the floods and rains in Sudan’s Al Jazirah, River Nile, and Kassala states.

This comes within the framework of the urgent Qatari response efforts to help the flood-hit people at a time when the field teams of QFFD and Qatar Charity are assessing the needs on the ground to expand the intervention efforts to include other sectors such as health, shelter, and environmental sanitation.

Qatar Charity, as part of its relief interventions, managed to distribute 600 tents to the affected families in the most affected areas of Al Manaqil and El Makaylab.

Qatar Charity, through its relief interventions, targeted the affected areas in the various states of Sudan. First, it carried out food and shelter interventions in the El Makaylab area of the Nile River state, then in the flooded areas of the El Manaqil district in the Al Jazirah State. Relief aid is now being distributed to the affected families in the villages of Kassala, eastern Sudan.

The director general of QFFD Mr. Khalifa bin Jassem Al-Kuwari said QFFD always seeks to provide the necessary relief aid in many crisis-hit areas around the world and will be ready to provide urgent humanitarian aid to the affected communities.

He indicated that QFFD’s relief and developmental efforts, in cooperation with Qatar Charity, will continue to help those most in need to reduce the damage and supply humanitarian aid, which will be expanded to include housing, food, and health aid.

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Sudan H.E. Mr. Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al Kubaisi affirmed the continuation of Qatar's support to the families affected by the floods to help them overcome this plight. He explained that Qatar's urgent response to provide the affected with shelter and food materials was based on the directives of HH Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, within the framework of Qatar's firm commitment to support the brothers in Sudan.

Mr. Nawaf Abdullah al-Hammadi, CEO's assistant for the International Operations and Programs sector at Qatar Charity, said the field teams of Qatar Charity, with the support from QFFD, are working to strengthen the resilience of families affected by the disaster and expand the humanitarian interventions to cover other areas and villages in many affected states.

The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the quick response of Qatar Charity by providing tents for the affected families. Mr. Al-Tayeb Al-Sadiq, head of the committee for those affected by the floods in El Makaylab, said the State of Qatar has been supporting those affected by disasters. Mr.

Ahmed Ibrahim, an elderly affected person of Al Manaqil, said Qatar Charity was the first organization that reached the affected and provided them with tents and food.