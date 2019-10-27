Qatar Charity to launch health and sanitation campaigns for flood victims in Sudan

Qatar Charity (QC) is preparing to implement two health and environmental sanitation campaigns for thousands of flood victims in Sudan with funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD). The campaigns, which come after food and shelter assistance distributed recently by Qatar Charity, will benefit more than 178,000 people affected by the floods at a total cost of 3 million Qatari riyals.

Health Campaign

The health campaign will be carried out over a period exceeding two months, providing health services to those affected by the floods through six mobile clinics equipped with medicines and first aid. It will cover all flood-hit areas in the Kassala state, benefiting 18,000 people.

The clinics, which will be carried out in coordination with local authorities at an estimated cost of one million Qatari riyals, aim at contributing to reducing infectious diseases and providing primary healthcare services for children and women in the affected zones, where patients are diagnosed medically and offered free treatment.

Each mobile clinic will consist of a physician, a physician assistant and a health awareness officer, with quantities of medicines and medical supplies available. Also, nutritious meals will be provided for children and infants.

Environmental Sanitation Campaign

The environmental sanitation campaign will include the provision of assistance to control the spread of water-borne diseases, such as spraying pesticides, purifying and sterilizing drinking water, purchasing pumps, providing hygiene items for 4,000 families, and giving insecticide impregnated bed nets to combat the spread of water-borne disease.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity, with funding from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), has recently provided relief and shelter assistance, as part of the Qatari efforts to alleviate the suffering of those affected by floods and rains that swept vast areas of Sudan.

The assistance included 13,650 food baskets for 13,650 families, and sheltering aids for 4,000 families, which included blankets, tarpaulins, floor mats and cooking utensils.

The relief assistance aimed to rescue and support 110,000 flood victims in Sudan’s White Nile, Al Jazirah, and Kassalā states. Of them, there were 49,500 children, including 8,000 children under five, in addition to 31,000 women.