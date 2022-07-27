Qatar Charity inaugurates a convoy of food aid for the displaced in Damazin in cooperation with Save the Children

Qatar Charity launched an urgent food aid convoy in Sudan to provide relief to the displaced because of the conflict in the Blue Nile State, which resulted in hundreds of dead and injured victims, as well as thousands of displaced people. recovery and development

At the inauguration of the convoy at Qatar Charity headquarters in Khartoum, Sudanese Minister of Social Development Mr.Ahmed Adam Bakheet expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the State of Qatar and Qatar Charity, and praised their support for voluntary return projects in Sudan and their recent relief intervention in the Blue Nile, calling for this to be Regarding the deep-rooted relations between the two brotherly peoples in Qatar and Sudan, Bakhit said: (We hope that our country will recover from these disasters and head together towards development and human well-being).

Active partner

For his part, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid in Sudan, Najm al-Din Musa, praised the support of the State of Qatar and said: We thank Qatar Charity for its great effort by launching a convoy of urgent intervention to address the complex humanitarian situation in the state of Blue Nile. He added that Qatar Charity is a large and effective humanitarian partner that carries out huge and very large projects in most of Sudan's states.

Advanced reference

The officer in charge at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Sudan, Consul Rashid Al-Hamidi Almagareh, said that the relief intervention of the brothers in Qatar Charity for the displaced in the Blue Nile State comes as a continuation and extension of the efforts of the State of Qatar and Qatar Charity to support its brothers in Sudan through many Qatari institutions that have been advanced support when ordering it. He added: (We take this opportunity to emphasize the depth and rootedness of relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Sudan. These relations have been developed and growing and will remain so, thanks to the keenness and interest of the leaderships of the two countries to support and strengthen them and deepen the cooperation in all fields.”

Humanitarian duty

In addition, Engineer Hassan Odeh, Director of the Sudan Office, noted that the urgent humanitarian intervention to provide relief to the displaced in the Blue Nile State as part of a project to help poor families is dictated by the humanitarian duty and in line with what Qatar Charity has been doing since the beginning of its work in Sudan more than (27) years ago. She was always on time to extend a helping hand in all crises and natural disasters. Odeh explained that the inauguration of the relief convoy for the affected is part of a project aimed at distributing 7,500 food baskets, or about 345 tons of food, in coordination with the relevant actors and authorities, led by the Humanitarian Aid Commission and the Ministry of Social Development, in addition, to Save the Children. Odeh revealed that the first relief convoy in Blue Nile State will benefit 12,000 beneficiaries, as it will provide 2,000 families affected by the recent events (92) tons of aid, distributed among (2,000) food baskets, each basket weighing