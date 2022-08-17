Qatar Charity distributes food aid to underprivileged families in Sudan

Qatar Charity (QC) has provided urgent food aid to thousands of underprivileged families in Sudan’s several states, including North Darfur, South Kordofan, River Nile, Sennar, Al Jazirah, and Khartoum. As part of this urgent food aid, 7,500 food packages, nearly 345 tons of food items, were delivered to the targeted beneficiaries, in cooperation with Qatar Charity’s partners in Sudan.

The beneficiaries included vulnerable families, patients, widows, internally displaced families, the affected, and the needy, in addition to the families of the orphans sponsored by Qatar Charity in the Sheikha Aisha Bint Hamad Bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah Model Orphans City in River Nile State. Qatar Charity's field teams have successfully implemented the urgent food project despite the harsh wheatear conditions in many states that are seeing floods and heavy rains that cause road closures.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid in Sudan, Najm Al-Din Musa, praised the great development and humanitarian efforts that Qatar Charity has been making to serve the vulnerable and the needy in Sudan, naming it as one of the largest humanitarian partners in Sudan. Mr. Haj Bella, the representative of the River Nile State government, praised the humanitarian roles played by Qatar Charity at the state level, noting that such works indicate the strength of humanitarian relations between Sudan and Qatar. Many beneficiaries thanked Qatar Charity for delivering the food aid. Mr. Abdul Azim Ibrahim said that Qatar Charity's timely food aid helped his family meet their food need as he became unable to meet the need of the family. It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity has recently launched an urgent food aid convoy in Sudan to help internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Sudan’s Blue Nile State.