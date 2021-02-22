Qatar Charity delivers relief aid to victims of White Nile flooding

The Sudanese authorities praised Qatar Charity's rapid response to deliver relief aid to those affected by the recent flooding of the White Nile State, Sudan where the Humanitarian Aid Commission said Qatar Charity was at the forefront of delivering timely shelter assistance to dozens of families whose homes were completely destroyed. “We highly appreciate the quick response from Qatar Charity to shelter the affected in the state,” said Mansour Ali, Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in White Nile Stat. He also noted that Qatar Charity is a strategic partner, looking forward to more joint work in the future.

Many affected people were delighted with the assistance and they thanked Qatar Charity for its humanitarian efforts. Mr. Abdullah Abdul Qadir Muhammad Bakhit, who was affected by the recent flooding of the White Nile State, said that people in the area were in need of urgent assistance delivered by Qatar Charity, which provided good and comfortable tents and blankets for the affected.

Once Qatar Charity’s field teams learned about the flooding that devastated dozens of homes in the White Nile State, they contacted the local authorities in the state to provide urgent relief to the affected in different areas where 58 families received shelter assistance from Qatar Charity.

The assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian aid provided by Qatar Charity to all affected areas in Sudan, as part of its humanitarian responsibility towards the vulnerable and those most in need of shelter and food assistance.

During the last few months, Qatar Charity has delivered assistance to more than 27,000 people affected by the recent floods that hit Sudan. The ‘Peace for Sudan’ campaign launched by Qatar Charity received an overwhelming response from the people in Qatar, and contributed to alleviating the suffering of the beneficiaries by delivering urgent shelter and food assistance and working on the reconstruction of areas affected by rain and floods in Sudan.