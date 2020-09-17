Qatar Charity continues delivering relief aid to Sudan flood victims

Qatar Charity (QC) continues its efforts to provide urgent relief aid for the victims of the devastating unprecedented flood, which described as the worst one in Sudan during a century.

At the same time, under the supervision of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA), Qatar Charity is working on garnering support for the “Peace for Sudan” campaign to maximize the number of beneficiaries affected by the catastrophic flooding.

Intervention by Field Teams

The field teams of Qatar Charity, with funding and cooperation from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), have initiated the distribution of QR1mn urgent relief food and shelter aid to the affected in the Um Aweina area in the southern countryside of .Omdurman, which witnessed extensive damage due to the floods The teams have delivered food baskets and non-food items, including blankets, mosquito nets, mattresses, and plastic sheets for tents, benefiting 1,000 affected families. Some 2000 affected families expected to benefit from this assistance, while .the distribution of aid will continue in other affected areas in the coming days The beneficiaries expressed their delight with the aid, welcomed and praised by the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in Sudan.

Live Transmission

Qatar Charity took part in the special live coverage organized on various Qatari media outlets to garner support for the “Peace for Sudan” campaign, under the supervision of RACA and in cooperation with the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and the Qatar Media Corporation (QMC). The fundraising transmissionraised QR89,669,812, including a donation of QR50mn from Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Praise and Commendation

The Commissioner-General of the HAC Abbas Fadlallah welcomed the Qatari aid and the support from Qatar Charity to help those affected by the floods.

Abdul Aziz Abdel Rahman, head of the Emergency Committee at HAC in Khartoum State, said that Qatar Charity deals with the relief file in a highly scientific and professional manner, implementing international standards in delivering food and shelter aid to the needy.

The flood described as the worst one in Sudan during a century, which has affected more than half a million people and destroyed over 100,000 homes.

Besides, 2,705 utilities were damaged, and nearly 100 persons were killed due to the flooding.