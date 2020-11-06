Public Statement by Chair of Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict (6 November 2020)

SC/14350

The Security Council Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict, in connection with the examination of the sixth report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in Sudan (document S/2020/614), agreed to convey the following messages through a public statement by the Chair of the Working Group:

To all parties to the armed conflict in Sudan:

Strongly condemning all violations and abuses committed against children in the Sudan, and urging all parties to the armed conflict to immediately end and prevent all violations of applicable international law involving the recruitment and use of children, abduction, killing and maiming, rape and other forms of sexual violence, attacks on schools and hospitals and denial of humanitarian access and to comply with their obligations under international law;

Calling upon all parties to further implement all previous conclusions of the Working Group with regard to the Sudan;

Welcoming the signing of the Constitutional Document on 17 August 2019 on the establishment of a new civilian-led transitional Government and transitional institutions, further welcoming the steps taken to date to implement the Constitutional Document and calling upon all stakeholders to remain committed to the transition in order for the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, stable, democratic, and prosperous future to be realised, reaffirming its readiness to support Sudan in this regard and commending the vital role played by the African Union in supporting Sudan in its transition to democracy and good governance;

Welcoming the commitment in the Constitutional Document to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace in Sudan by addressing the root causes and the impact of conflict, welcoming the peace agreement between the Government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front, signed on 3 October 2020, as an important step towards sustainable peace and stability, noting with appreciation the role of the Government of South Sudan in supporting these negotiations, urging the parties to the conflict to continue to engage constructively to implement the peace agreement, and further urging those who have not yet engaged in peace negotiations to do so immediately, without pre–conditions;

Calling on all parties to the peace process to ensure that the rights and needs of conflict-affected children are taken into account in the implementation of the peace agreement and during talks for any future peace agreements, including provisions on the release, and reintegration of children associated with armed forces and armed groups, as well as provisions on the rights and well-being of children, and that these are integrated into peace negotiations, ceasefire and peace agreements and in provisions for ceasefire monitoring, taking into account children’s views, where possible, in these processes including by building on the “Practical Guidance for mediators to protect children in situations of armed conflict” (S/2020/114), where appropriate;

Noting with concern that access to conflict-related areas of Darfur as well as in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile was restricted during the reporting period, which presented challenges to the verification of the six grave violations against children and that the information contained in the report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in the Sudan (S/2020/614) therefore does not reflect the full impact of armed conflict on children in the Sudan, while noting improved access since late 2019 and calling on all relevant parties, including the Government and armed groups to guarantee access;

Stressing the importance of accountability for all violations and abuses against children in armed conflict, and calling upon the Government to continue its efforts to address impunity by ensuring that all perpetrators of violations and abuses are brought to justice and held accountable without undue delay, including through timely and systematic investigation and, as appropriate, prosecution and conviction, and to ensure that all victims have access to justice and to provide remedies to those victims, including the medical and psychosocial support services that they need;

Strongly urging all parties to immediately release, without preconditions, all children from their ranks, hand them over to relevant civilian child protection actors, and end and prevent further recruitment and use of children in line with their obligations as set out in the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict, and noting the efforts of the Government in this regard;

Expressing concern about the deprivation of liberty of children for their association or alleged association with armed groups, and urging all parties to the conflict to consider children associated with armed groups, including those who may have committed crimes, primarily as victims of recruitment and use, to work to ensure their full reintegration through family- and community-based reintegration programmes, including access to health care, psychosocial support and education programmes, guided by the Principles and Guidelines on Children Associated with Armed Forced or Armed Groups (the Paris Principles), as well as raising awareness and working with communities to avoid stigmatization of these children and facilitate their return, and to ensure that, where children face prosecution for allegedly committing crimes, those prosecutions are carried out with respect for the rights of the child;

Expressing deep concern at the high number of children killed or maimed as a direct or indirect result of hostilities between parties to the armed conflict during the reporting period, including through gunshots, explosive remnants of war, attacks with high calibre weapons or aerial bombardment and physical assault, and calling upon all parties to the armed conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law;

Expressing grave concern at the high number of cases of rape and other forms of sexual violence perpetrated against children, recognizing the underreporting of sexual violence against children in Darfur among others due to impunity, stigma and discrimination, urging all parties to the armed conflict to take immediate and specific measures to put an end to and prevent the perpetration of rape and other forms of sexual violence against children by members of their respective forces, stressing the importance of accountability for those responsible for sexual and gender-based violence against children, and of providing non-discriminatory and comprehensive specialized services, including psychosocial, health, legal and livelihood support and services, to survivors of sexual violence, and welcoming in this regard the recent signing of a Framework of Cooperation between the Government and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sexual Violence in Conflict;

Strongly condemning attacks on schools and hospitals in violation of international law; calling upon all parties to the armed conflict to comply with applicable international law and to respect the civilian character of schools and hospitals, including their personnel, as such, and to end and prevent attacks or threats of attacks against those institutions and their personnel, as well as the military use of schools and hospitals in violation of applicable international law, and in that regard recalling the Safe Schools Declaration, endorsed by Sudan in December 2015; noting further the effect that attacks on schools and their use can have on the enjoyment of the right to education;

Strongly condemning the abduction of children; urging all parties to the armed conflict to cease the abduction of children and all violations and abuses committed against abducted children and to immediately release from captivity abducted children and hand them over to relevant civilian child protection actors;

Strongly condemning all incidents of denial of humanitarian access, including attacks on humanitarian personnel and looting of humanitarian goods; expressing serious concern that access by the United Nations and other humanitarian actors to vulnerable populations, including children, was restricted during the reporting period by all parties including the Government, and that children living in conflict-affected areas were deprived of basic humanitarian assistance, while noting improved access since late 2019 and calling upon all parties to armed conflict to allow and facilitate safe, timely and unhindered humanitarian access to children, respect the exclusively humanitarian nature and impartiality of humanitarian aid and respect the work of all United Nations humanitarian agencies and their humanitarian partners, without distinction, and strongly condemns the unlawful denial of humanitarian access and depriving civilians, particularly children, of objects indispensable to their survival, including willfully impeding relief supplies;

Recalling that the Security Council, by its resolution 2340 (2017), recalled the obligations of all states to comply with the arms embargo in accordance with resolution 1591 (2005) and to implement the travel ban and asset freeze imposed under that resolution, which apply to individuals and entities designated pursuant to the listing criteria set out in paragraph 3 (c) of resolution 1591 (2005);