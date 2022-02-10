Sudan

PSEA Report, Period: 2019 to 2021

Outcome 1: All development and humanitarian actors have increased knowledge on standards of conduct, PSEA/Safeguarding and of the systems in place on prevention, reporting and survivor-centric response

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS: Following the development and adaption of PSEA materials/content to the Sudanese context, Trainings and capacity building sessions were conducted. These ranged from 2-hour virtual workshops to three-day in person sessions focused on Introduction to key PSEA concepts and principles, integration of PSEA in COVID 19 and emergency response, SOPs for PSEA/Complaints Handling/Survivor Support and Role of PSEA focal points.

  • On the back of a $21million allocation to the SHF, OCHA conducted a training for all SHF Partners. The training increased their conceptual awareness of SEA, the commitments under the Joint Framework of action and their obligations to ensure compliance (Aug 2019)

  • The RCO printed and disseminated 1,000 copies of UN “No excuses” cards to all Sudan PSEA Network members (Dec 2019): https://trello.com/c/yViVZhyL/20-no-excusecards

  • The Sudan PSEA Network developed a training resource on “Integrating PSEA in COVID-19 and Emergency Response” and disseminated it to all UNCT and HCT members (Jun 2021)

  • A virtual training led by CARE International in Sudan supported by the PSEA Coordinator which reached 35 staff in Gedaref (Nov 2020)

  • One day in-person training organized by UNHCR’s Refugee Working Group in Blue Nile,
    Damazine, reaching 25 staff (10 M/15F) including government officials and implementing partners. The training was hosted by Save the Children Field Office in Damazine. (April 2021)

  • One-day in-person training hosted by OCHA in West Darfur, Geneina which reached 18 staff (10 F /8 M) involved in the West Darfur humanitarian response. (June 2021)

  • 2 cycles of three-day trainings hosted by the Sudan PSEA Network in Khartoum, which reached 89 PSEA focal points nominated to establish/implement special measures for PSEA in their respective organizations (Dec 2021)

