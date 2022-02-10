Sudan
PSEA Report, Period: 2019 to 2021
Attachments
Outcome 1: All development and humanitarian actors have increased knowledge on standards of conduct, PSEA/Safeguarding and of the systems in place on prevention, reporting and survivor-centric response
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS: Following the development and adaption of PSEA materials/content to the Sudanese context, Trainings and capacity building sessions were conducted. These ranged from 2-hour virtual workshops to three-day in person sessions focused on Introduction to key PSEA concepts and principles, integration of PSEA in COVID 19 and emergency response, SOPs for PSEA/Complaints Handling/Survivor Support and Role of PSEA focal points.
On the back of a $21million allocation to the SHF, OCHA conducted a training for all SHF Partners. The training increased their conceptual awareness of SEA, the commitments under the Joint Framework of action and their obligations to ensure compliance (Aug 2019)
The RCO printed and disseminated 1,000 copies of UN “No excuses” cards to all Sudan PSEA Network members (Dec 2019): https://trello.com/c/yViVZhyL/20-no-excusecards
The Sudan PSEA Network developed a training resource on “Integrating PSEA in COVID-19 and Emergency Response” and disseminated it to all UNCT and HCT members (Jun 2021)
A virtual training led by CARE International in Sudan supported by the PSEA Coordinator which reached 35 staff in Gedaref (Nov 2020)
One day in-person training organized by UNHCR’s Refugee Working Group in Blue Nile,
Damazine, reaching 25 staff (10 M/15F) including government officials and implementing partners. The training was hosted by Save the Children Field Office in Damazine. (April 2021)
One-day in-person training hosted by OCHA in West Darfur, Geneina which reached 18 staff (10 F /8 M) involved in the West Darfur humanitarian response. (June 2021)
2 cycles of three-day trainings hosted by the Sudan PSEA Network in Khartoum, which reached 89 PSEA focal points nominated to establish/implement special measures for PSEA in their respective organizations (Dec 2021)