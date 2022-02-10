PSEA Report, Period: 2019 to 2021

Outcome 1: All development and humanitarian actors have increased knowledge on standards of conduct, PSEA/Safeguarding and of the systems in place on prevention, reporting and survivor-centric response

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS: Following the development and adaption of PSEA materials/content to the Sudanese context, Trainings and capacity building sessions were conducted. These ranged from 2-hour virtual workshops to three-day in person sessions focused on Introduction to key PSEA concepts and principles, integration of PSEA in COVID 19 and emergency response, SOPs for PSEA/Complaints Handling/Survivor Support and Role of PSEA focal points.