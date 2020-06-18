Protest in North Darfur against violence in camps

People in Kabkabiya locality in North Darfur organised a march to the locality offices yesterday to protest against the continued violence, assassinations, rapes, and beatings in the camps for the displaced.

Speakers at the ensuing vigil demanded that the coordinators of the camps and the native administration in Kabkabiya address the violence that the inhabitants face. They also called on the authorities to put an end to the violence, including attacks on farmers who work on their land.

They claimed that the police fails to fulfil its promise to arrest the perpetrators of the violence that took place in Gargara camp on Sunday.

The protesters announced that they will not end their sit-in in front of the Kabkabiya locality offices until their demands are met.

Radio Dabanga’s editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.