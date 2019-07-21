21 Jul 2019

Protest against North Darfur herder attacks

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 20 Jul 2019 View Original

On Friday, people living in camps for the displaced near Tawila in North Darfur took to the streets in protest against attacks on farmers by herders.

One of the demonstrators told Radio Dabanga that the protest march moved from the centre of Tawila before Friday prayers to the base of the joint UN-AU Mission in Darfur (Unamid) in the town.

The protesters handed the mission a memorandum in which they condemned the recent killing of displaced farmers and firewood collectors by herdsmen in Tawila, and demanded punishment of those involved and protection of the displaced.

During the past years, Radio Dabanga recorded a large number of attacks on displaced farmers in Darfur, many of which took place in Tawila locality.

On Tuesday, groups of herders shot and killed Mohamed Khamis and Mohamed Mohajir in two separate incidents on their farms in Murtal and in Tina, west of Tawila town.

