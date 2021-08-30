Protection Hotspots in Sudan, as of 29 August 2021

In 2020, the protection sector has recorded a total of 280 such incidents as a result of which thousands of people displaced, lost their villages, houses and livestock, many people were killed and injured. These hotspots also covers locations where during the rainy season intercommunal violence and conflict over the use of resources reported. Furthermore, most of the locations in Jabal Mara of Central Darfur, South and West Kordofan and Blue Nile states considered as hotspots because of difficulties the humanitarian organization face in terms of accessing, as well as because of the presence of ERW and UXOs.