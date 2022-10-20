Protection Cluster Sudan: Key Advocacy Messages, 01 October 2022

Conflict and violence during the upcoming harvest season:

The international community, in collaboration with the Protection Sector, must continue to support members of Community Based-Protection structures at locality level, in IDP camps or settlements and within IDP returnee communities, with regular capacity building and communications to obtain accurate and timely feedback about their protection situation and possible measures to mitigate protection risks during the harvest season.

Federal, State and local authorities should take urgent steps to ensure the protection of farms and migratory routes and proactively prepare for the upcoming harvest season (increase preparedness of SPoC, locality authorities, crop protection committees, etc). This should coincide with strengthening social cohesion and positioning standby forces in hotspots or strategic areas, including through the deployment of the Joint Security Keeping Forces.

Strengthening the rule of law remains critical to address criminality and impunity, which are often triggers for further larger-scale violence. In particular:

Civilian law enforcement capacity (Sudanese Police Force) must be enhanced to respond to incidents, carry out investigations/hold perpetrators to account and to engage in proactive community-based policing.

Law enforcement and judicial authorities should ensure that all perpetrators of criminal acts (such as the killing and injury of civilians or the destruction and looting of private property) and breaches of international humanitarian law are held accountable in accordance with due process of law, and that appropriate remedies provided to victims and survivors.

Authorities and GBV actors must give attention to GBV risks in laws, policies, and plans and take adequate steps to address GBV by establishing effective law enforcement mechanisms and procedures, including relevant criminal laws.