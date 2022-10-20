Protection Cluster Sudan: Key Advocacy Messages, 01 October 2022

Conflict and violence during the upcoming harvest season:
Federal, State and local authorities should take urgent steps to ensure the protection of farms and migratory routes and proactively prepare for the upcoming harvest season (increase preparedness of SPoC, locality authorities, crop protection committees, etc). This should coincide with strengthening social cohesion and positioning standby forces in hotspots or strategic areas, including through the deployment of the Joint Security Keeping Forces.
The international community, in collaboration with the Protection Sector, must continue to support members of Community Based-Protection structures at locality level, in IDP camps or settlements and within IDP returnee communities, with regular capacity building and communications to obtain accurate and timely feedback about their protection situation and possible measures to mitigate protection risks during the harvest season.
Strengthening the rule of law remains critical to address criminality and impunity, which are often triggers for further larger-scale violence. In particular:
Civilian law enforcement capacity (Sudanese Police Force) must be enhanced to respond to incidents, carry out investigations/hold perpetrators to account and to engage in proactive community-based policing.
Law enforcement and judicial authorities should ensure that all perpetrators of criminal acts (such as the killing and injury of civilians or the destruction and looting of private property) and breaches of international humanitarian law are held accountable in accordance with due process of law, and that appropriate remedies provided to victims and survivors.
Authorities and GBV actors must give attention to GBV risks in laws, policies, and plans and take adequate steps to address GBV by establishing effective law enforcement mechanisms and procedures, including relevant criminal laws.
To improve the access of women to justice, the Administration of the Justice Department is urged to include women and youth in the Rural Court structure as paralegals and train them together with members of Rural Courts including judges, prosecutors and police on the protection of women and children.
GBV Prevention and Response
Authorities and stakeholders should support the implementation of the National Standard Operation Procedures for Prevention of and Response to GBV by providing medical, psychosocial, legal, and socioeconomic services to all the survivors of GBV prevention.
The international community should support the continuous training of medical officers on the Clinical Management of Rape. The authorities are requested to establish a forensic laboratory with the capacity to undertake investigations for rape cases.
The international community is urged to provide technical and logistical support for the confidential corner for survivors in Nyala Teaching Hospital.