Project Highlights: Enhancing Food Security and Livelihoods Sector coordination mechanisms and addressing the food insecurity and malnutrition of vulnerable farming, agropastoral and fishing communities in rural areas of the Sudan (OSRO/SUD/003/USA)

Objective: To enhance Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) sector coordination mechanisms and increase immediate food access while restoring household food production and protecting livestock assets.

Key partners: Federal and State Ministries of Production and Economic Resources and 11 non-governmental organizations.

Beneficiaries reached: 57 010 households (342 060 people).

Activities implemented: Co-led 50 national and subnational FSL sector coordination meetings and oversaw the production of country-based emergency response plans. Trained 100 state officials from FSL sector partners in project cycle management, including planning, design, implementation and report writing. Provided 21 600 vulnerable farming households (129 600 people, of whom 66 096 women) with agricultural inputs, including 117 tonnes of cowpea, 108 tonnes of sorghum, 66.5 tonnes of groundnut, 16 tonnes of sesame, 1 700 kg of okra, 813 kg of watermelon seeds, 550 kg of cucumber, 400 kg of pumpkin, 30 kg of carrot, and 12 kg of tomato seeds; and delivered on-the-job trainings to beneficiaries during input distribution. Depending on their needs, households also received 8 600 digging hoes, 8 600 weeding hoes, 4 600 rakes and 800 donkey ploughs. Provided 1 560 vulnerable households with animal concentrate feed (150 kg per household) and mineral licks (5 kg per household), and communicated important information regarding nutrition provision and animal production through extension messages. Provided 525 households (of whom 323 were headed by women) with 2 100 goats (three female and one male goat per household). Procured 1 962 000 doses of livestock vaccines (981 000 doses against sheep pox and 981 000 doses against peste des petits ruminants) and vaccinated 981 000 animals in Central, East West and North Darfur, Kassala, Red Sea and West Kordofan states, benefiting 35 160 agro/pastoral households (210 960 people), including the 525 households that received goats. Procured and distributed fishing equipment to 250 fisherfolk (of whom 150 women), including fishing nets, sinkers, rods and hooks for the men and trays, knives, plastic containers and packing material for the women. Trained the fisherfolk on fishery-based livelihood skills and facilitated connections with the responsible government authority in Blue Nile State. Procured and delivered nine solar-powered fridges to targeted states. Conducted Livestock Emergency Guidelines and Standards training and refresher training on active participatory disease surveillance and reporting for 20 livestock staff (of whom 15 women) in Red Sea State.

Impact: Contributed to enhancing FSL sector coordination with national and international partners, improving the quality of information, and developing the capacities of national and international partners to protect vulnerable, affected populations in the Sudan against hunger, malnutrition and destitution. Enabled households to cultivate about 9 000 ha and produce 5 787 tonnes of sorghum. Enabled households to produce their own stable food (sorghum) for family consumption for a period of four months and generate income through the sale of the surplus. Contributed to developing households’ farming skills and adoption of Good Agricultural Practices through on-the-job trainings. Ensured households’ access to milk for their children and income from the sale of the goats’ male offspring through the distribution of milking goats. Contributed to the protection of the most vulnerable households’ livestock assets in the targeted communities and improved availability of milk and meat at household level through the livestock vaccination campaign, provision of concentrate feed and mineral licks, and extension messages. Enabled fisherfolk to continue their livelihood activities, instead of working as casual unskilled labourers in their state or even moving to other marginal activities in other states. Improved availability of fish and fish products throughout the year and the creation of income from selling fish or fish products in the market in Damazine, Blue Nile. Enabled veterinary authorities in targeted states to vaccinate animals sustainably through the provision of solar-powered fridges, which is usually a challenge in remote rural areas due to unstable access to electricity. Improved veterinary staff efficiency and effectiveness when responding to livestock emergencies and strengthened local disease surveillance capacities, Red Sea State veterinary staff reporting and links with the Federal Ministry through trainings. Contributed to improved food security and nutrition of vulnerable farming, agro/pastoral and fishing communities.