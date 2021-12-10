Sudan
Project Highlights: Emergency agricultural support to flood-affected households in Sinnar and North Darfur states ( OSRO/SUD/011/AFB)
Objective: To improve the food security and nutrition of the most vulnerable flood-affected households in Sinnar and North Darfur states.
Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry; Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries; Sinnar State Ministry of Production and Economic Resources; and Sudanese Red Crescent, North Darfur.
Beneficiaries reached: 5 748 households (34 488 people).
Activities implemented:
Reached 5 500 households (3 000 households in Sinnar and 2 500 households in North Darfur, of whom at least 50 percent headed by women) through the procurement and distribution of vegetable and grain legume seeds, including chickpea (11 tonnes), pigeon pea (11 tonnes), okra (550 kg), tomato (220 kg) and watermelon (275 kg).
Reached 248 households headed by women (124 households each in Sinnar and North Darfur states respectively) through the procurement and distribution of 1 243 female milking goats.
Conducted field monitoring of project activity implementation at the field and beneficiary level.
Provided on-the-job training during distribution to beneficiaries around Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), production and productivity maximisation, as well as animal health and husbandry.
Results:
Enabled households to cultivate about 178 kg of chickpea, 178 kg of pigeon pea, 250 kg of okra, 1 000 kg of tomato and 1 000 kg of watermelon each; 10 percent of the harvest was used for household consumption and 90 percent for income generation to address other household needs.
Improved flood-affected agro/pastoral households’ access to animal protein through the restocking of milking goats.
Contributed to enhancing households’ technical capacity in GAPs and animal health and husbandry.
Contributed to restoring vulnerable, flood-affected households’ food security and livelihoods through the provision of agricultural inputs, livestock and trainings.