Project Highlights: Emergency agricultural support to flood-affected households in Sinnar and North Darfur states ( OSRO/SUD/011/AFB)

Objective: To improve the food security and nutrition of the most vulnerable flood-affected households in Sinnar and North Darfur states.

Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry; Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries; Sinnar State Ministry of Production and Economic Resources; and Sudanese Red Crescent, North Darfur.

Beneficiaries reached: 5 748 households (34 488 people).

Activities implemented:

Reached 5 500 households (3 000 households in Sinnar and 2 500 households in North Darfur, of whom at least 50 percent headed by women) through the procurement and distribution of vegetable and grain legume seeds, including chickpea (11 tonnes), pigeon pea (11 tonnes), okra (550 kg), tomato (220 kg) and watermelon (275 kg).

Reached 248 households headed by women (124 households each in Sinnar and North Darfur states respectively) through the procurement and distribution of 1 243 female milking goats.

Conducted field monitoring of project activity implementation at the field and beneficiary level.

Provided on-the-job training during distribution to beneficiaries around Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), production and productivity maximisation, as well as animal health and husbandry.

Results: