Project on Employment and Entrepreneurship Development for Migrant Youth, Refugees, Asylum Seekers and Host Communities in Khartoum State (EEDK-RDPP)

KHARTOUM, 2 May 2019 – Using its Enterprise Development and Investment Promotion (EDIP) methodology, resource persons from the UNIDO Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) Bahrain organized, from 28 April to 1 May 2019, a four-day Training of Trainers for 20 staff of Vocational Training and Entrepreneurship Centres (VTECs) in Khartoum State.

The training aimed at developing national capacity in VTECs, namely in Haj Yousif, Halfia, Jebel Awlia and Karari, to help potential entrepreneurs translate their ideas into commercial ventures in the manufacturing and service sectors. The training also sought to assist existing micro, small and medium-size enterprises in expanding their capacities by attracting domestic and foreign investments. The training also included methodologies related to the identification, selection, training, counselling and support to potential entrepreneurs. In addition, special sessions were conducted on business plan preparation and business counselling.

“I highly commend UNIDO for organizing this training”, said Abdelati Mohamed Khair, Secretary General of the Vocational Training Administration of the Supreme Council for Human Development and Labour (SCHDL) during the Training’s closing ceremony. “I also applaud the European Union for its financial support as this activity will greatly help vulnerable youth in Khartoum State to find gainful employment and/or start their own business”.

Another four-day training was conducted on competency-based training (CBT), which is a state-of-the-art, learner-focused and industry-relevant training approach to vocational education and training that puts emphasis on what a person can do, or is required to do in the workplace. In total, 20 senior instructors from the four VTECs were trained as master trainers on CBT and related pedagogy techniques. Knowledge transfer was assessed during the exercises as well as in review presentations by the participating trainers, also through interactive sessions, practical and self-reflective exercises as well as group discussions..

“Practice what you learnt and share it with others” said Hassan Adam, Director of the Vocational Training Administration of the Supreme Council for Human Development and Labour (SCHDL), Khartoum State during the closing and certificate distribution ceremony on 1 May 2019 at the Sudanese Turkish Training of Trainer Center in Halfia. Mr. Adam applauded UNIDO for organizing the training programme and thanked the European Union for the funding the project, which will strengthen the capacity of the VTECs to deliver better vocational training and related services.

The project ‘Employment and Entrepreneurship Development for Migrant Youth, Refugees, Asylum Seekers and Host Communities in Khartoum State’ is funded by the European Union (EU) as part of the EU Regional Development and Protection Programme (RDPP) in the Horn of Africa, which has been set up to address some of the protection and development challenges related to forced and protracted displacement. The project objective is to enhance employment opportunities and stimulate entrepreneurship for unemployed youth including migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and host communities in Khartoum State. The project is implemented by UNIDO in collaboration with the Supreme Council for the Human Development Labour, Khartoum State, and other stakeholders.

