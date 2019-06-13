13 Jun 2019

Prioritizing and Sequencing Peacekeeping Mandates in 2019: The Case of UNAMID

International Peace Institute
Published on 13 Jun 2019
Introduction

The UN Security Council is expected to renew the mandate of the United Nations–African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) in June 2019. In this context, the International Peace Institute (IPI), the Stimson Center, and Security Council Report organized a workshop on May 23, 2019, to discuss UNAMID’s mandate and political strategy. This workshop provided a forum for member states, UN stakeholders, and outside experts to share their assessments of the situation in Darfur. The discussion was intended to help the Security Council make more informed decisions with respect to the strategic orientation, prioritization, and sequencing of the mission’s mandate and actions as it prepares for its transition.

The first session of the workshop focused on the evolving political and security situation in Darfur. It included analysis of the fragile security gains in Darfur, the implications of Sudan’s ongoing national political transition for the Darfur region, divisions within the international community with respect to Darfur and Sudan, and the challenges facing the mission’s drawdown and reconfiguration.

In the second session, participants discussed recommendations for UNAMID’s upcoming mandate, many of which revolve around its ongoing drawdown and transition by June 2020. For the short term, participants urged the council to provide UNAMID with the flexibility to maneuver in the dynamic national environment, including providing space for a “brief halt” in transition activities. For the medium term, participants highlighted the importance of using the mandate to consolidate recent gains made by UNAMID and the UN country team and to begin identifying options for future UN engagement in Darfur. Finally, participants emphasized that the mandate should articulate a clear political strategy for the UN and other actors (including the African Union) that prioritizes long-term peacebuilding and development efforts, including through clarifying and prioritizing UNAMID’s benchmarks.

