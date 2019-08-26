Press Statement of the 869th meeting of the PSC, held on 19 August 2019, on the exchange of views on recent political developments in the Republic of Sudan

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU), at its 869th meeting held on 19 August 2019, had an exchange of views on recent political developments in the Republic of Sudan.

Council recalled its communiqués [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXL)], [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXLVI)] and [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXLII)] adopted at its 840th, 846th and 852nd meetings held, respectively, on 15 April 2019, 30 April 2019 and 27 May 2019, as well as communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCLXVIII)] adopted at 854th meeting held 6 June 2019 on the situation in the Republic of Sudan.

Council welcomed the signing, in Khartoum, Sudan, of the power-sharing constitutional decree on 17 August 2019. In this regard, Council urges all the Sudanese stakeholders to scrupulously and faithfully honour and fulfill all the commitments made in the signed power-sharing constitutional decree.

Council underlined that this signing marked a major step forward in the efforts of the Sudanese stakeholders to address the legitimate aspirations of the Sudanese people in their quest for a constitutional order that will enable them to make progress towards the democratic transformation and socio-economic development of the country.

Council commended the efforts of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), particularly the Prime Minister of Ethiopian, H.E. Dr Abiy Ahmed, as well as the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, for their relentless efforts in support of the Sudanese stakeholders. Council further commended the neighboring countries of Sudan for their positive contributions to the process of addressing the challenges within the Sudan.

Council congratulated the newly appointed Prime Minister of Sudan, H.E Abdallah Hamdok and encouraged him to establish his Government, as soon as possible, in order to commence engagement with the Sudanese people towards fostering the necessary conditions for the overall democratic transformation of Sudan, which will facilitate the advancement of socio-economic development in country.

Council agreed to remain seized of the matter.