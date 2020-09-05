Press release on Sudan

4 September 2020, Addis Ababa: The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union (AU), H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, commends the Sudanese Transitional Government led by H.E. Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Mr. Abdalaziz Adam Alhilu, for signing the Principles outlined in the Joint Agreement, on 3 September 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The Chairperson is confident that these Principles will strengthen the Peace Agreement initialed by the Sudanese Parties in Juba, South Sudan on 31 August 2020, as an integral part of the Sudan peace process.

The Chairperson further encourages the Sudanese Parties to maintain the political will and determination, so far demonstrated, to ensure effective implementation of these Agreements. Furthermore, the Chairperson reiterates his urgent call for the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLA) led by Mr. Abul Wahid Nur, to engage the Transitional Government of Sudan, to find constructive ways of achieving a stable, peaceful and prosperous Sudan.

Once more, the Chairperson of the Commission reassures the Sudanese parties of the AU’s continued support and commitment to work with them and international partners, including the United Nations (UN) and Inter-Governmental Authority on Development to end the conflicts in the country, and create a conducive environment for its development.