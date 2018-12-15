Press release regarding the signature of a pre-Doha negotiation agreement between the Government of the Sudan and the Minni Minawi faction of the Sudanese Liberation Army and the Gibril Ibrahim faction of the Justice and Equality Movement (S/2018/1101)

Today, Thursday, 6 December 2018, at the offices of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signing ceremonies were held for a pre-Doha negotiation agreement between the Government of the Sudan and the Minni Minawi faction of the Sudanese Liberation Army and the Gibril Ibrahim faction of the Justice and Equality Movement. The ceremony took place under the generous sponsorship of the German Government in the presence of the German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. Also in attendance were Mr. Jeremiah Mamabolo, African Union-United Nations Joint Special Representative for Darfur; Mr. Mutlaq al-Qahtani, the Qatari Special Envoy; and representatives of the Governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Norway and the German Berghof Foundation.

The signing of the agreement was the culmination of several rounds of negotiations and informal consultations that took place in the German capital, Berlin, through the mediation of the African Union-United Nations Joint Special Representative for Darfur and representatives of the German Government, with follow-up and assistance from international peace envoys in the Sudan.

The agreement provides for the resumption of Doha negotiations between the Sudanese Government and the two movements signing the agreement. The Doha Document for Peace in Darfur would serve as the basis for those negotiations, with a commitment to discussing all matters that the two movements felt needed to be discussed in order to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable peace in Darfur. There was also a commitment to creating suitable mechanisms for implementing the outcomes of the negotiations between the two movements and the Government of the Sudan.

The Government reiterates its complete readiness to resume the Doha negotiations in a positive and constructive spirit with a view to achieving a final and sustainable peace in Darfur. It also wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the German Government, the African Union, the United Nations, the fraternal State of Qatar and all the international partners who took part in, contributed to and facilitated this agreement as part of efforts to realize peace and stability in the Sudan and the region.

(Signed) Amin Hassan Omer

Envoy of the President of the Republic for Diplomatic Liaison and

Negotiation regarding peace in Darfur