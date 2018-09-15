Partnering for Community Stabilization in Sudan

The Government of Sweden has announced yesterday its support to United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Community Security and Stabilization Programme (C2SP) operating in five states in Sudan, with a total fund of 5 million USD.

This announcement took place yesterday during a meeting with H.E. Ambassador to Sweden Mr. Hans Henric Lundquist and First Secretary Ms. Anna Saleem Hogberg who have met with UNDP Country Director Dr. Selva Ramachandran.

This generous contribution comes in line with Sweden’s Global Strategy for Cooperation with the UNDP (2017-2021) focusing on supporting economic, democratic and human development issues around the world with a strong commitment to realizing the Sustainable Global Goals (SDGs).

The meeting also touched upon future plans for scaling up the existing partnership with Sweden to empower communities in the areas of human rights, gender equality, climate change, renewable energy, good governance as well as peace building and conflict prevention.

Wherever communities in Sudan are at risk of being drawn into conflict or hosting high concentration of displaced population, UNDP`s Community Security and Stabilization Programme (C2SP) aims to create stability and resilience while protecting the dignity of those affected.

This is achieved through creating diversified inclusive livelihoods, providing socio-economic infrastructures and capacitating communities and refugees to manage their community infrastructure jointly.

The goal is a long-term resilience and shift from humanitarian to development domain in southern states of Sudan.

The livelihood interventions in the five states along the southern border of Sudan where C2SP is active, are designed to address urgent climate issues such as deforestation and soil degradation. UNDP offers lasting solutions to poverty induced environmental issues such as cutting trees for charcoal or selling which also triggers soil degradation. Through trainings and local campaigns the programme raises awareness while replanting trees and promoting environmental friendly livelihoods and sustainable agricultural efforts and ecological irrigation schemes.

Because of the rehabilitation of basic infrastructure regenerating local markets, in the areas where C2SP and the increased functional trainings, new business opportunities arise attracting private sector actors to return and invest locally.

The contribution provided by the Government of Sweden will allow these activities and many others to be implemented on a larger scale and create a lasting positive change in the conflict affected areas driving economic progress.