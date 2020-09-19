As part of Qatar’s response to flash floods QFFD, QRCS sign pact to back Sudan’s health sector [EN/AR]

September 19th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) have signed a grant agreement to strengthen the health emergency preparedness system in Sudan.

At Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health (MOH), the agreement was signed by H.E. Abdul-Rahman bin Ali Al-Kubaisi, Ambassador of Qatar to Sudan, for QFFD, and Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS. The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Osama Abdul-Rahim, Sudan’s Health Minister-Designate.

The agreement is aimed at supporting the Sudanese Federal Ministry of Health and State Health Offices in White Nile and Sennar, by upgrading the health emergency system to be able to work more effectively.

To that end, several activities will be implemented, including (1) building the capacity of staff and volunteers, (2) increasing the number of isolation centers, (3) improving health-related performance, and (4) establishing a public health lab for the two states.

Recently, Sudan has been subject to unprecedented flash floods, a humanitarian crisis that caused the government to declare a countrywide state of emergency, amid growing numbers of casualties and inability of hospitals to cope, especially in Sennar and White Nile, two of the worst-hit states.

This intervention would help to reduce the spread of water-borne diseases, such as acute water diarrhea and cholera, resulting from the monsoon rains and subsequent flooding. The central medical lab of Sennar will be supported, to ensure more efficient and timely diagnosis of epidemic diseases.

It will also step up preparedness and response to potential health emergencies, which would translate into better health services for over 2 million Sudanese people.

In his speech, Mr. Al-Kubaisi said, “This agreement builds on the outstanding relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Sudan, as well as the historical bonds between the two peoples. It responds to the declaration of a state of humanitarian emergency by the government of Sudan”.

He emphasized the successive instances of support from Qatar to Sudan, the latest of which was the relief aid granted upon the directions of H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, to address the impact of flash floods in many parts of the country.

Mr. Al-Hammadi stated, “I have been here in Sudan with a delegation from QRCS to deliver Coronavirus control aid to the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS). Then, the flash floods occurred, and we immediately launched a campaign to help those affected”.

“We work closely with SRCS as a strategic partner,” said Mr. Al-Hammadi. “We wish to be successful in our humanitarian mission to serve the valued people of Sudan”.

Dr. Abdul-Rahim described the partnership with QFFD and QRCS as “fruitful”, as it supported a significant part of the health system, which is the emergency preparedness and response, through infrastructure rehabilitation and emergency personnel capacity-building.

“I would like to thank the government and people of Qatar, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, QRCS, and QFFD for their unlimited support to the people of Sudan,” he added. “A lot of work was done behind the scenes so that this agreement would become a reality. I wish this partnership would be a keystone for further partnerships in the future”.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.