Overview of South Kordofan State Programme

Background

World Vision started operations in South Kordofan state in 2018, as part of its expansion strategy to go to where the need is the greatest. World Vision has operations in 14 out of the 17 localities, directly reaching the most vulnerable children through: water sanitation and hygiene (WASH), nutrition, health, food security and livelihoods including food assistance, and child protection.

Since 2020, Our interventions have also incorporated to provide covid-19 preventive messages and supplies, as part of mitigating the spread of the virus as well as minimise infection.

Our interventions target internally displaced populations, returnees, refugees, as well as vulnerable residents.

By 2025, World Vision hopes to have directly reached 441,838 most vulnerable children, nearly 40% of the total number of children in the state.