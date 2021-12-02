Overview of South Darfur State Programme

Background

World Vision started operations in South Darfur state in 2004. World Vision, along with other like-minded organisations in South Darfur, is responding to the short-term and long-term needs of the most vulnerable children through relief, recovery and resilience projects.

We implement multiple types of short-term and long-term support to internally displaced, refugees and host community population, as well as returnees.

Our programmes range from short-term of six months, one year, to multi-year projects of between two to three years. Our interventions range from livelihoods assistance, food and cash assistance, clean water and sanitation, child protection, youth and women empowerment, as well as peace building.

By 2025, World Vision hopes to have directly contributed to the well-being of over a million vulnerable children through both humanitarian and resilience programmes.