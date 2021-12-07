Sudan

Overview of East Darfur State Programme

Background

World Vision started operations in East Darfur state in 2017. We implement a combination of short-term emergency lifesaving projects (six months to one-year) and in areas of relative stability we implemented multi-year projects of between two to three years.

World Vision has also been delivering its programmes through a multisectoral consortium approach. We are currently part of two consortia for peace and livelihoods programme.

By 2025, World Vision will have contributed to the well-being of nearly 450,000 vulnerable children in the state, as direct beneficiaries through both humanitarian and resilience programmes.

