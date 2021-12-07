Overview of Blue Nile State Programme

Background

Bau El Kurmuk Al Tadamon El Roseires Geissan Ed Damazine South Sudan Chad Egypt Libya Ethiopia Eritrea C.A.R.

Sudan Established in 1950 and with operations in nearly 100 countries worldwide, World Vision is an international Christian humanitarian, development and advocacy organisation, dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential, by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision has been operating in Sudan for over 20 years.

In Blue Nile state, World Vision started operations in 2005, implementing programmes that address immediate humanitarian needs of vulnerable communities while building longer-term resilience through recovery interventions. Some of our programmes are delivered through a multisectoral consortium approach.

By 2025, World Vision will have contributed to the well-being of 221,350 most vulnerable children in the state, as direct beneficiaries through both humanitarian and resilience programmes.