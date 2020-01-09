Outbreak update – Rift Valley fever in Sudan, 21 December 2019

24 December 2019 – The Federal Ministry of Health of Sudan reported 85 new cases of Rift Valley fever during epidemiological week 51 (15–21 December 2019). The cumulative number of reported cases since week 31 (28 July–5 August) this year is 493, including 11 associated deaths, giving a case–fatality rate of 2.2%. The attack rate was 1.08 per 10 000 population. Among all reported cases, 57% were male and 80.9% were older than 15 years. The most affected age group were those between 15 and 29.9 years of age, who accounted for 32.9% of all cases.

The outbreak was reported in week 37 (8–14 September) from Red Sea State. The number of cases increased gradually to reach its peak in week 42, when 89 cases were reported. Currently, 14 localities are reporting cases of Rift Valley fever in the states of Algdaref, Al Jazirah, Kassala, Khartoum, Red Sea, River Nile and White Nile. The highest reporting states are River Nile and Red Sea, which account for 99% of the total reported cases.

No new cases were reported from River Nile State after 12 December, but the Port Sudan locality of Red Sea State reported its first case on 12 December. The number of cases reported from this locality were 122. The Federal Ministry of Health along with the WHO country office and Ministry of Animal Resources is investigating the cause behind the high number of cases in this locality.

All of the patients complained of fever. Other frequent symptoms included headaches followed by joint pain (77.7 % and 48.3 %, respectively). Only 3% reported bleeding.

Blood samples were collected from 136 patients, with 68 testing positive, as reported by the National Public Health Laboratory of Sudan.

WHO continues to provide leadership and support for activities with health authorities and partners to respond to this ongoing outbreak, including case management, surveillance, laboratory investigations and risk communication. Entomological surveillance and vector control measures are also being implemented. Coordination between the Ministry, the animal health sector, the Ministry of Agriculture, the World Organisation for Animal Health, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and WHO have been strengthened.