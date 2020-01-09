09 Jan 2020

Outbreak update – Dengue in Sudan, 17 December 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 17 Dec 2019 View Original

17 December 2019 – The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) of Sudan reported 186 new cases of dengue during epidemiological week 50 (7–14 December) of 2019. The cumulative number of reported cases since week 31 (28 July – 5 August) this year is 4031 cases including 13 associated deaths, giving a case fatality rate of 0.32%. The attack rate was 1.5 per 10 000 population. Among all reported cases, 46% are female and 70.8% are older than 15 years of age.

On 8 August 2019 the FMoH announced an outbreak of dengue fever in Kassala State after cases were first reported during week 31 and then spread to other states. Currently, 24 localities in nine states are affected by dengue, namely Algdaref, East Darfur, Kassala, Kurdofan, North Darfur, North Sennar, Red Sea, South Darfur and West Darfur. The majority of cases were reported from Kassala State (94% cases).

Most of the cases complained of fever, headache and joint pain (99.6%, 95.1% and 78.6%, respectively). Only 6.9% (264) had bleeding, a little over half of them from the nose.

Blood samples were collected from 200 patients, with 77 testing positive by ELISA and PCR, as reported by the National Public Health Laboratory of Sudan.

WHO continues to provide leadership and support for activities with health authorities and partners to respond to this ongoing dengue outbreak, including case management, surveillance, laboratory investigations and risk communication. Entomological surveillance and vector control measures are also being implemented.

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter from the Infectious Hazard Preparedness unit of the Health Emergencies Programme for the latest data and analysis on epidemic and pandemic-prone diseases as well as news on outbreak preparedness and response within the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.