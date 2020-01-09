Outbreak update – Chikungunya in Sudan, 21 December 2019

24 December 2019 – The Federal Ministry of Health of Sudan reported 28 new cases of chikungunya during epidemiological week 51 (15–21 December 2019). The cumulative number of reported cases this year is 271, including 5 associated deaths, giving a case–fatality rate of 1.8%. Among all reported cases, 64% were female and 72% were older than 15 years of age. The most affected age group were those between 15 and 29.9 years, who accounted for 36.5% of all cases. Currently, 10 states are reporting chikungunya cases, namely Al Jazirah, East Darfur, Kassala, North Darfur, Sennar, South Darfur, South Kardufan, West Darfur, West Kordufan and White Nile. The most affected state is West Darfur, reporting 78.9% of total cases.

Ninety-two percent of all patients complained of fever. Other frequent symptoms included joint pain followed by headache (78% and 73%, respectively). Only 5% had bleeding.

Blood samples were collected from 182 patients, with 55 testing positive, as reported by the National Public Health Laboratory of Sudan.

WHO continues to provide leadership and support for activities with health authorities and partners to respond to this ongoing chikungunya outbreak, including case management, surveillance, laboratory investigations and risk communication. Entomological surveillance and vector control measures are also being implemented.