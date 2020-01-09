09 Jan 2020

Outbreak update – Chikungunya in Sudan, 21 December 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 24 Dec 2019 View Original

24 December 2019 – The Federal Ministry of Health of Sudan reported 28 new cases of chikungunya during epidemiological week 51 (15–21 December 2019). The cumulative number of reported cases this year is 271, including 5 associated deaths, giving a case–fatality rate of 1.8%. Among all reported cases, 64% were female and 72% were older than 15 years of age. The most affected age group were those between 15 and 29.9 years, who accounted for 36.5% of all cases. Currently, 10 states are reporting chikungunya cases, namely Al Jazirah, East Darfur, Kassala, North Darfur, Sennar, South Darfur, South Kardufan, West Darfur, West Kordufan and White Nile. The most affected state is West Darfur, reporting 78.9% of total cases.

Ninety-two percent of all patients complained of fever. Other frequent symptoms included joint pain followed by headache (78% and 73%, respectively). Only 5% had bleeding.

Blood samples were collected from 182 patients, with 55 testing positive, as reported by the National Public Health Laboratory of Sudan.

WHO continues to provide leadership and support for activities with health authorities and partners to respond to this ongoing chikungunya outbreak, including case management, surveillance, laboratory investigations and risk communication. Entomological surveillance and vector control measures are also being implemented.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.