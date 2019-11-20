Opening remarks by UNAMID Joint Special Representative, Jeremiah Mamabolo, at a press conference held in Khartoum

(Wednesday, 20 November 2019; 11:30 hours; Marawi Hall, UNDP, Khartoum)

Greetings ladies and gentlemen,

I humbly request you to join me and observe a minute of silence in respect for their great sacrifice.

This is the first press conference I hold after the revolution that sparked off less than a year ago and for which some brave young men and women paid the ultimate price in order for the Sudanese people to achieve their aspirations for Freedom, Peace and Justice.

A warm welcome to you all, to this press conference that indeed marks quite an eventful period for UNAMID and Sudan. Let me start by expressing my appreciation to the media for consistently highlighting events in Darfur and keeping the region on the global agenda, while ensuring the community is kept abreast of developments on UNAMID’s work.

(PAUSE FOR MOMENT OF SILENCE)

Ladies and Gentlemen,

In response to a request from Prime Minister Hamdok to the UN Secretary General António Guterres, The UN Security Council has recently adopted resolution 2495 on 31 October 2019, which extends UNAMID’s mandate until 31 October 2020. It maintains the current troop ceilings of 4,050 military and 2,500 police personnel until 31 March 2020 when the council would review our mandate.

This resolution maintains the same concept of operations for UNAMID set out in UNSCs 2363 and 2429 based on the two-pronged approach of: peacekeeping in the Jebel Marra area and peace building in the rest of Darfur through a whole-of-system approach where we work closely with the UN Country team in order to avoid gaps resulting from UNAMID’s eventual exit from Darfur.

This is achieved through what we call State Liaison Functions (SLFs) which we now have in four out of the five Darfur states. Since January this year, UNAMID personnel have been co-located with colleagues from other UN Agencies Funds and Programmes and are conducting peacebuilding projects jointly.

The Resolution determined three operational priorities for UNAMID, To support the ongoing peace process; including mediation between the Government of Sudan and the Darfuri armed movements, the national peace commission as well as supporting the implementation of any peace agreement resulting from the Juba peace process as reflected in the transitional government’s strategic priority to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace. Support to peace building activities by strengthening the SLFs and expanding them into the Jebel Marra Area of Operations, thus covering all five Darfur states. Protection of Civilians, monitoring and reporting on Human Rights (including the rights of women and children) and facilitation of Humanitarian access as well as protecting humanitarian workers operating in Darfur.

The Resolution also instructs UNAMID to keep all its remaining team sites and not hand them over until a further decision is made by the Council; with the exception of Nyala which is the Mission’s Sector South Headquarters.

Only yesterday UNAMID handed over its largest camp in Darfur located in Nyala to Officials from the Government of Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The total value of assets handed over in Nyala is 99.4 Million US Dollars. In this context UNSC resolution 2495 acknowledged the commitment of the Government of Sudan to use this team site and other team sites previously handed over to the Government for exclusively civilian end-user purposes which are in line with UN rules and regulations.