One dead, two injured in South Darfur shooting

Gunmen killed 35-year-old displaced person Matar Rajab and wounded two people near Nabagai, west of Gireida in South Darfur on Wednesday.

An activist from Gireida told Radio Dabanga that five gunmen intercepted three displaced persons while they were on their way from Gireida to their farms in the area of Nabagai, five kilometres west of Gireida.

Attackers tried to seize their donkey carts, but the three men refused to hand them over. This prompted the gunmen to open fire, killing Rajab on the spot and wounding Idris Adam and El Tayeb Eisa. Eisa had to be transferred to a hospital in Nyala.

The incident was reported to the Gireida police.