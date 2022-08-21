OIC Secretary General Calls on Countries and Humanitarian Organizations to Help those Affected by Floods in Sudan

H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, called on Member States and humanitarian organizations to provide urgent aid to the Republic of Sudan following the floods and torrential rains that swept Sudan.

Hundreds of people were stranded in the capital, Khartoum and some cities of the provinces as flooding caused heavy property losses.

The OIC Secretary-General commended the humanitarian support provided by some Member States and charitable organizations to assist the Sudanese authorities in facing this humanitarian catastrophe.

The OIC Secretary-General also expressed his sympathy to the families of those affected and to the government of Sudan following this disaster and affirmed the OIC's commitment to continue contacts with countries and organizations to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the repercussions of these floods.