OCHA Sudan: White Nile State Profile (Updated September 2022)

Background

White Nile State is situated in the southern part of Sudan. It borders South Kordofan, North Kordofan, Khartoum, Aj Jazirah, and Sennar states and shares an international border with South Sudan. There are nine localities in the state including, Ad Douiem, Al Gutaina, Kosti, Rabak,Al Jabalien Tendulti, Um Remta, Alsalaam, Guli. White Nile hosts one of the larger refugee populations in the country.

Humanitarian Overview

Flooding and protracted displacement are the main drivers of humanitarian needs in White Nile State. The state hosts the largest South Sudanese refugee population in the country.

