OCHA Sudan: West Kordofan State Profile (Updated September 2022)

Background

West Kordofan lies in the southern part of Sudan. It borders East Darfur, North Darfur, North Kordofan,

South Kordofan, and the Abyei Area and shares an international border with South Sudan. Its state capital is El Fula town. The state was re-established in July 2013. West Kordofan has importance in terms of natural resources including animals, rain-fed agriculture and oil fields. There are 44 neighbourhoods in the state hosting displaced people, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Mobility Tracking Round Three.

Humanitarian Overview

Conflict, protracted displacement, food insecurity, climate-related hazards (floods, dry spells) and inadequate access to basic social services are the main drivers of humanitarian needs in West Kordofan.

West Kordofan State accommodates internally displaced persons (IDPs), South Sudanese refugees, and vulnerable residents who need humanitarian assistance, according to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). The economy of West Kordofan State is predominantly dependent on agricultural production consisting of rain-fed cultivation and traditional livestock raising by nomadic and semi-nomadic agro-pastoralists and sedentary groups. The main types of livelihood systems are nomadic and semi-nomadic pastoralist, sedentary agro-pastoralist, agriculture, and forestbased activities. Livelihood systems use traditional land use of open grazing. They are mostly cattle breeders, while a few of them practice subsistence farming.

Communities in the area still suffer from the lack of basic social services such as health, education and clean water.