OCHA Sudan: West Darfur State Profile (Updated September 2022)

Background

West Darfur is in the western part of Sudan. It has borders North Darfur and Central Darfur states and share an international border with Chad. Its state capital is Ag Geneina town. Conflict between Government forces and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM)— the primary source of internal displacement of civilians—ceased in 2010 with the signing of a peace agreement with the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA),

Liberation and Reform (LRM) faction and with the expulsion of JEM from Jebel Moon mountains. Forces of armed movements that signed the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement (JPA) are present across the state. There are ongoing violent clashes between communities since 2019 to date. More work is required on rule of law, intercommunal reconciliation, local conflict resolution mechanisms and peaceful coexistence of ethnic groups. There are 12 camps and 17 neighbourhoods in the state hosting displaced people, according to IOM Mobility Tracking Round Three.

Humanitarian Overview

Conflict, protracted displacement, food insecurity, climate-related hazards (floods, dry spells) and inadequate access to basic social services are the main drivers of humanitarian needs in West Darfur.

Increased conflict in Ag Geneina, Jebel Moon and Kereneik localities since 2021 has led to the primary and secondary displacement of an estimated 250,000 people across the state.