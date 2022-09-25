OCHA Sudan: South Kordofan State Profile (Updated September 2022)

Background

South Kordofan lies in the southern part of Sudan. It borders West Kordofan, North Kordofan, and White Nile states and shares an international border with South Sudan. Its state capital is Kadugli town. Fighting between Government forces and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) erupted in the state in June 2011, displacing people within the state and across the border into neighbouring South Sudan. Sporadic fighting continued until 2016. Since the 25 October 2021 military coup, there have been reports of military movements in readiness for any aggression. There are three camps and 133 neighbourhoods in the state hosting displaced people, according to IOM Mobility Tracking Round Three.

Humanitarian Overview

Conflict, food insecurity, and the availability of basic services are the main drivers of humanitarian needs in South Kordofan. Most of the displaced people in the state live within host communities. Conflict has impacted livelihoods (South Kordofan continues to face high levels of food insecurity) as well as the availability of services such as education, clean water, and healthcare. The commitment of the Government of Sudan to the peace talks in Juba with the SPLM-N AlHilu remains uncertain with the resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister, Hamdouk on 2 January 2022. Population movements and market access between SPLM-N and government-controlled areas continue