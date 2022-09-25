OCHA Sudan: South Darfur State Profile (Updated September 2022)

Background

South Darfur State is in the southwest of Sudan. It borders Central Darfur, North Darfur and East Darfur state and shares international borders with South Sudan and the Central African Republic. Its state capital is Nyala town. South Darfur is the most populous Darfur state. It has the highest number of people in need and the highest number and concentration of internally displaced persons (IDPs). There are 31 camps and 10 neighbourhoods in the state hosting displaced people, according to IOM Mobility Tracking Round Three.

Humanitarian Overview

The economic crisis, food insecurity and conflict are the main drivers of humanitarian needs in South Darfur.

The number of people in need has increased significantly from 2020. Conflict between the Government and armed movements, and intercommunal violence are the main causes of displacement. There are about 49,800 refugees and asylum seekers hosted in the state (UNHCR, 31 July 2022).