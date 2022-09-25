OCHA Sudan: North Darfur State Profile (Updated September 2022)

Background

North Darfur State occupies more than half of the Darfur territory. It has borders Northern, North Kordofan, West Kordofan, East Darfur, South Darfur, Central Darfur, and West Darfur states and shares international borders with Chad and Libya. Its state capital is El Fasher town. Zamzam IDP camp is the second largest IDP camp in Darfur, hosting about 120,000, according to IOM. Other IDP camps are in El Fasher, Tawilla, Kebkabiya, Kutum, Dar As Salam, Melit, As Sereif and Saraf Omra localities. There are 20 camps and 10 neighbourhoods in the state hosting displaced people, according to IOM Mobility Tracking Round Three.