OCHA Sudan: Khartoum State Profile (Updated September 2022)

Background

Khartoum State is where the national capital of Sudan, Khartoum city, is located. It is the smallest state by area but the most populous. The capital city contains offices of the state, governmental and non-governmental organizations, cultural institutions, and the main airport.

It borders Northern, River Nile, Kassala, Gedaref, Aj Jazirah, White Nile and North Kordofan states.

Humanitarian Overview

Khartoum hosts an estimated 307,000 refugees and asylum seekers, which is the largest number of refugees and asylum seekers in the country—about 27 per cent (UNHCR). An estimated 113,000 South Sudanese refugees live in the open areas in Khartoum and have high humanitarian needs. There are also refugees from Eritrea, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic (CAR) and Chad. In addition, an estimated 93,000 Syrian and 2,000 Yemeni refugees live in Sudan, the majority of whom are settled in Khartoum.

As Arab nationals, they do not have access to the national asylum procedure and should be granted almost the same treatment as Sudanese nationals except for political rights. However, recent political changes have cast uncertainty regarding their rights putting them in a vulnerable situation with legal uncertainty regarding their status in Sudan (UNHCR).