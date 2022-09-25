OCHA Sudan: Kassala State Profile (Updated September 2022)

Background

Kassala State is in eastern Sudan. It borders Gedaref, Khartoum, River Nile and Red Sea states and shares international borders with Eritrea and Ethiopia. Its state capital is Kassala town. Bani Aamer, Handandawa, Nuba, Rashaida, Shawigaa, Jaleen, Husa, and Halfaween are the major ethnic groups. Kassala receives on average less than 150 mm of rain between August and October.

Humanitarian Overview

Conflict, flooding, drought, disease outbreaks and economic inflation are the main drivers of humanitarian needs in Kassala.

Over 108,000 refugees from Eritrea and Ethiopia live in five refugee camps in the state. Kassala is a route for illegal human trafficking and migrant movement from Ethiopia and Eritrea to Europe.