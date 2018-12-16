OCHA Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 01 December 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

In 2018, heavy rains and flash floods affected over 222,000 people across 15 of Sudan’s 18 states. Response was led by the Government of Sudan following the reactivation of the Flood Task Force (FTF) at federal and state levels.

Around 24,000 people were newly displaced this year, compared to 10,000 in 2017, and 152,000 in 2016.

386,000 people have returned to their areas of origin since 2015.

OUTBREAK OF CHIKUNGUNYA IN SUDAN

Heavy rains account for a rise in various vector/water borne diseases including Malaria,

Dengue Fever and Chikungunya. Since July 2018, the eastern part of Sudan has been severely affected by an outbreak of the Chikungunya virus. Two states were affected - Kassala and Red Sea, however the virus spread to another five states of Sudan. As of 13 November 2018, 17 localities from 7 states of Sudan reported a total 20,110 Chikungunya cases, with no associated deaths. Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. It causes fever and severe joint pain. Other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash. There is no cure for chikungunya and treatment focuses on relieving symptoms.