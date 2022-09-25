OCHA Sudan: Gedaref State Profile (Updated September 2022)

Background

Gedaref State is in the eastern part of Sudan. It borders Sennar, Aj Jazirah, Khartoum and Kassala states, and shares an international border with Ethiopia. Its state capital is Gedaref town. There are two international border crossings in Gedaref State, the Hamdayet border crossing in the north and the Gallabat border crossing in the south. There are two main refugee camps in Gedaref (Um Rakuba and Um Gargour) and two refugee settlements (Tunaydbah and Babikri).

Gedaref is home to many tribes including Arabs, Beja,

Nubian, and other groups. The state is characterized by vast agricultural land and large-scale rainfed agriculture activities. Sesame and sorghum are the main agricultural products. Rainfed agriculture and Arabic Gum production are the main sources of income and livelihoods for people in the state. There are two camps and three neighbourhoods in the state hosting displaced people, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Mobility Tracking Round Three.

Humanitarian Overview

Localized conflict, border tensions, floods and refugee influxes are the main drivers of humanitarian needs in Gedaref State.

Tensions along the Ethiopia-Sudan border escalated in late 2020 when the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) retook control of the Al Fashaga area after 25 years of absence. For decades, Ethiopia had allowed its farmers to plant crops in this fertile area. Tensions and fighting between SAF, the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) and the Amhara Militia in Al Fashaga continue.