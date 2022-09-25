OCHA Sudan: Central Darfur State Profile (Updated September 2022)

Background

Central Darfur State was created in 2012 and was formerly part of West Darfur State. It borders West Darfur, North Darfur, and Central Darfur states and shares international borders with Chad and the Central African Republic. Its state capital is Zalingei town. To the northeast of the state are the localities of North Jabal Marrah, Central Jabal Marrah and West Jabal Marrah. Access to the three Jebel Marrah localities remained restricted by the Government of Sudan until 2019, when several humanitarian missions were carried out to areas under the control of the Sudan Liberation Army – Abdel Wahid (SLA-AW). The state has witnessed conflict between Government forces and SLA/AW in the Jabal Marrah localities; conflict between SLA splinter groups, divided between those who are pro-the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA) and those against it; and conflict between nomadic pastoralist and farming communities. There are 23 IDP camps and 10 neighbourhoods in the state hosting displaced people, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Mobility Tracking Round Three.

Humanitarian Overview

New displacement from Jabal Marrah, protracted displacement, and lack of durable solutions for internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to insecurity and inadequate basic services in return areas are the main drivers of humanitarian needs in Central Darfur. 0Unilateral ceasefires and the significant reduction in armed conflict has led to improved security and the opening of more areas in Jabal Marrah to humanitarian organizations. In these newly accessible areas, aid organizations were able to visit, conduct assessments and implement humanitarian programs. However, the area of Kwila in West Jabal Marrah is the only location under the control of the SLA-AW that is currently difficult to access due to bad road conditions and the lack of agreement of both conflicting parties to grant humanitarian access.