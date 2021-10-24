NRC Sudan: Um Rakuba Refugee Camp Vulnerability Analysis (September 2021)

As part of an exercise to improve the Multipurpose Cash distributions for camp residents in Um Rakuba camp, NRC conducted a vulnerable and essential needs assessment using both quantitative and qualitative analytical tools. NRC staff conducted 453 household surveys measuring food security, coping strategies, perceived concerns, and preferred assistance. In addition, NRC held 5 Focus Groups discussions inquiring about Household Priorities, definition of Essential Needs, and their view of the current assistance being provided. The objective of this data collection is to improve the understanding of the vulnerability levels of the population, and create a localized expenditure basket driven by community engagement.