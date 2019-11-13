13 Nov 2019

North Darfur governor order to facilitate humanitarian access

from Sudan Tribune
Published on 12 Nov 2019 View Original

November 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) -The Governor of North Darfur, Maj Gen Malik al-Tayeb Khojali, ordered Tuesday to take all necessary measures to facilitate and accelerate the humanitarian access to all areas, including areas under the control of armed groups.

According to the official news agency SUNA, the directive comes in implementation of the decisions issued by the Federal Council of Ministers on this respect.

The North Darfur governor directed "to open the corridors and take the necessary steps to facilitate the arrival of humanitarian assistance to the targeted areas, in coordination with all relevant government agencies (...).

The decision provided to implement directives for the passage of trucks and vehicles carrying humanitarian aid into areas controlled by armed groups and to facilitate the activities of all the humanitarian organizations throughout the state without restrictions or obstacles.

The government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front on 11 September signed the Juba Declaration of Confidence Building Measures and the Preparation for Negotiation.

Last October, Darfur armed groups insisted on the need to fully implement the deal and to allow humanitarian access to civilians even the areas held by the holdout group led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur.

The governor ordered to speed up procedures for the delivery of humanitarian assistance, especially when it is related to urgent situations.

The decision cancelled the movement permit and replaced it with the movement notification document only.

Further, it cancelled the seals of the states indicating that only the seal of the federal humanitarian commission is sufficient when the notifications are issued in Khartoum, provided that aid agencies and organizations deposit a copy of the notification with the offices of the State Humanitarian Commission, for information.

The governor directed the state’s humanitarian aid coordinator to grant movement notices to employees of foreign humanitarian agencies and organizations operating in the state on the same day.

(ST)

