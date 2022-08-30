North Darfur displaced appeal to govt as Zamzam camp sit-in enters seventh day

The sit-in at Zamzam camp for the displaced in El Fasher, capital of in North Darfur, entered its seventh consecutive day on Friday, against the background of violent events in the camp, which claimed the lives of a number of people.

In a seron during Friday prayers, the protesters called on the government to pay attention to the issues of the displaced, provide the necessary assistance to them, and implement the Juba Peace Agreement.

Zamzam camp for the displaced, near El Fasher, witnessed bloody events that claimed the lives of a number of people months ago. The protesters made a memorandum of 15 demands, the most important of which was the arrest of the perpetrators and their bringing to justice, the deployment of joint forces to protect the displaced, the implementation of all provisions of the Juba Peace Agreement, in addition to the dismissal of the executive director of Zamzam camp.