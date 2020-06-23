North Darfur community leaders advocate peaceful existence between farmers and herders

Native administrations leaders from the villages Tawila and El Waha in North Darfur, a representative of the Tawila locality director, the coordinator of the camps for the displaced, and representatives of the resistance committees came together on Sunday to discuss peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders.

During the rainy seasons frictions between farmers and herders tend to flare up as herders try to move their cattle to new pastures, and farmers try to prevent the cattle eating their crops.

The participants called upon the state government to enhance stability and the rule of law by providing adequate security forces in the locality.

They also called for the collecting of arms, and the opening of clearly marked tracks for herders and their cattle.

The participants pledged to work together, leave the past behind, and promote peaceful coexistence in order to reach a sustainable social peace. They also pledged to work together to make the agricultural season a success.

