NOMADS - Shifting Livelihoods and Marginalization - October 2021

KEY MESSAGES FOR POLICY AND PROGRAMMING

Actors should consult directly with nomads and seek advice from thematic experts on Darfur’s nomad communities to better understand the unique problems they face and their views on solutions.

Actors must pay attention to grazing lands and migratory routes but also to the housing, land and property (HLP) rights of the nomad communities, given their shifting livelihoods and greater reliance on crop farming.

Pastoralists should be supported on equal terms with the farming communities, specifically in regards to their rights to land for grazing and water, recognizing their contribution to the country’s GDP and exports.

This includes providing pastoralists with more support from the Government’s Rangeland Departments, including a focus on providing water and veterinary services along migratory routes and in grazing zones.

Actors designing interventions focused on ‘farmer-nomad conflicts’ need to recognize the interconnection of pastoralism and rain-fed cultivation, and use approaches that promote complementarity and cooperation between the livelihoods of farmers and herders.