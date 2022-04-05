Sudan
NOMADS - Shifting Livelihoods and Marginalization - October 2021
KEY MESSAGES FOR POLICY AND PROGRAMMING
Actors should consult directly with nomads and seek advice from thematic experts on Darfur’s nomad communities to better understand the unique problems they face and their views on solutions.
Actors must pay attention to grazing lands and migratory routes but also to the housing, land and property (HLP) rights of the nomad communities, given their shifting livelihoods and greater reliance on crop farming.
Pastoralists should be supported on equal terms with the farming communities, specifically in regards to their rights to land for grazing and water, recognizing their contribution to the country’s GDP and exports.
This includes providing pastoralists with more support from the Government’s Rangeland Departments, including a focus on providing water and veterinary services along migratory routes and in grazing zones.
Actors designing interventions focused on ‘farmer-nomad conflicts’ need to recognize the interconnection of pastoralism and rain-fed cultivation, and use approaches that promote complementarity and cooperation between the livelihoods of farmers and herders.
In the post-conflict context of Darfur, programming must be conflict sensitive and ‘leave no one behind’ — following the central principle of the 2030 Agenda’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Actors need to be alert to nomad communities’ particularly poor access to basic services, including water and veterinary services for livestock. Resilience and development programming specifically need to target nomad communities, whose marginalization is part of the spectrum of root causes of the conflict.