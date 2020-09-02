News Alert: Statement by Mercy Corps in Response to the Historic Sudan Peace Deal

In response to the breakthrough peace deal announced yesterday, which has the potential to end two decades of violence, Mercy Corps’ Regional Director for Africa, Sean Granville-Ross says:

“The peace agreement between the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Civilian-led Transitional Government of Sudan is a significant and positive step to ensuring peace and stability in the disputed regions. We are hopeful that it will provide a more inclusive Sudan and bring lasting peace to conflict-affected communities and young people throughout the country, especially those under 18 who make half of its entire population and have not known a time before the conflict.

“For nearly 15 years, Mercy Corps has worked with the most vulnerable and marginalized people in Darfur, South Kordofan and the Blue Nile states to provide life-saving humanitarian and development assistance, and we have witnessed the devastating effects of the conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and has left nearly 2 million people internally displaced.

“This peace agreement represents a chance to refocus attention on what matters most - improving the lives of the 9.3 million people in Sudan who are in desperate need of humanitarian support. We remain hopeful that this agreement will lead to long-term stability to address the food shortage that has left 6.2 million people in need of emergency life-saving food assistance this year.“