NDSO dispatches convoy to support floods- affected people in Nahr Al-Neil

Khartoum, Dec.23 (SUNA)-Nile Development and Services Organization (NDSO) has dispatched a convoy costing SDG12 million as first batch to support the flood affected people in Nahr Al –Niel State.

The aid project is organized under patronage of Nahr Al Nile State Governor Dr. Amna Ahmed Al-Faki.

The Chairman of the organization Lt. Gen. Mahjub Hassan Saeed said in a press statement that the convoy carries equipment of building material as a priority of building houses at this stage across the state.

Lt. Gen Saeed said that the organization plans to conduct studies to assess the magnitude of the damage so it could dispatch and distribute aid on equal basis.

The chairman of the organization explained that the NDSO is established against donations from the sons of the Nahr Al-Neil state inside and outside the country.