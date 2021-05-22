National Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Prevention of and Response to Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Sudan

INTRODUCTION

Gender-based violence (GBV) issues represent an essential component of the Sudanese society’s realities with interconnected reasons and factors that cut across cultural. Economic and social dimensions, in addition to the conflict that affects family and community stability, and explicitly exacerbating the suffering of women, girls, and children. The space occupied by programs and activities of prevention and response against GBV is of critical importance and urgency, as translated through coordination and cooperation activities between the partners and actors in this field. These Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the prevention of and response to GBV represent an essential development to ensure the delivery of an integrated and high-quality system of services for survivors of GBV. At the same time, they adhere to the international best practice of preventing and responding to GBV to ensure the protection of women, girls, and children and safeguard their rights in cooperation with all partners in roles and responsibilities.

This document coincides with the critical political changes witnessed by Sudan. It is aligned with the state’s efforts to review policies related to women and children in general and the strategies related to GBV, in particular

THE PURPOSE AND SCOPE OF THE STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES (SOPs)

These SOPs describe guiding principles, procedures, roles, and responsibilities in the prevention of and response to GBV for all actors, including government institutions, UN agencies, national and international organizations. The SOPs provide information on services for a broad group of beneficiaries, including the internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, returnees, the host population, and those who remained in their communities during and after conflicts. Building on best national and international practices, these procedures have been developed through a consultation process with service providers in GBV and other key sectors including the medical, psychosocial support, security and justice sectors. (See signatory page for organizations which endorse the SOPs).

The SOPs describe the minimum actions to be taken to respect international standards and a survivor-centered approach in caring for GBV survivors in Sudan. They indicate which organizations and/or institutions are responsible for actions in the four main response sectors – health, psychosocial support, law/justice, and security.

The SOPs document is not intended as a stand-alone resource. It should be read in conjunction with other existing resources related to prevention and response to GBV.

RATIONALE OF DEVELOPING THE SOPs

Research indicates an increase in GBV and the need to develop procedures to be applied in the field of prevention and response to GBV. These procedures facilitate the following:

Assisting all survivors of GBV through providing confidential, effective and coordinated services; Determining the roles and responsibilities of each sector and/or institution active in the field of prevention and response to GBV.

INTENDED USERS

The intended users of the SOPs are all actors and service providers that are engaged in GBV response and prevention programming in Sudan.